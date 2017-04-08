Prog rock icons Yes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this evening by RUSH members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. However, Yes’ induction performance of “Roundabout” may go down as a moment just as historic.

For the first time in well over a decade, founding frontman Jon Anderson took the stage alongside current Yes members Steve Howe and Alan White, as well as former members Bill Bruford, Tony Kaye, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman. What’s more, quashing rumors that stated otherwise, Lee stepped in in place of original bassist Chris Squire, who passed away in 2015. Watch fan-shot footage below; in addition to “Roundabout”, Yes performed “Owner of a Lonely Heart”.

Tensions between Anderson and his former Yes band mates have been well-documented following his dismissal from the group in 2008. According to Anderson, the Hall of Fame reunion performance represents a sort of mending of wounds. “It’s a family; there’s always animosity,” he recently told Billboard. “People that you love you don’t always like, and there’s always going to be that.”

“But when you’re celebrating who you truly are, you forget about all that and just get on with meeting each other and seeing each other, and it’s just one of those things. It’s not a problem; We’ll just get together and have fun. Music is a healing force on every level.”

Next up for Yes is a greatest hits tour featuring openers Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy band and multi-instrumentalist/producer Todd Rundgren. Meanwhile, a pre-recorded telecast of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on HBO on April 29th.

