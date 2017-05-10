10 Other Shoegaze Bands You Should Know

This feature originally ran in November 2014 and is being re-published to celebrate Slowdive’s top-rated comeback album.

By now, we’ve pretty much seen the return of every notorious shoegaze outfit. My Bloody Valentine finally followed up 1991’s Loveless with their exceptional self-titled album back in 2013. The Jesus and Mary Chain never leave the road — and for good reason. Ride, Swervedriver, Lush, and Slowdive have all come and gone with impressive results. Needless to say, it’s a great time to be a sad guy with a loud amp. You won’t hear this writer complaining.

But now what? Even if you got tickets to every one of their shows, there’s no denying the addiction to shiny Jazzmasters and swimming pool-sized pedal boards. And although your ears could use some rest, you’re in luck: there’s more. Ahead, take a listen to some of the lesser known bands, both new and old, of the Scene That Celebrates Itself and find yourself a new favorite obscure band to impress your friends with the next time they’re going on about Catherine Wheel.

