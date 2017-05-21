Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

21 Savage, Drake, and Young Thug link up on new banger “Issa” — listen

Hip-hop heavyweights flaunt their studio chemistry on the collaborative song

by
on May 23, 2017, 3:20pm
0 comments

Thanks to his now-famous DJ Vlad interview, Atlanta’s 21 Savage singlehandedly made the word “Issa” (that’s short for “it’s a”) a part of the cool kids’ vernacular. Now, the MC has written an entire song based on the term, and it features guest contributions from fellow rap heavyweights Drake and Young Thug.

“I watched you go sell four million, issa stretch/ You gave somethin’ to the cops, issa sketch,” raps Drizzy, who previously shared the mic with 21 Savage on last year’s “Sneakin'” single. For his part, Thugger gives the Wheezy, TM88 and Bricks-produced cut a few lines about pistols, strippers, and pools.

Stream it down below (via EmHotSpot).

Earlier this month, 21 Savage tweeted a message teasing an announcement on June 1st; stay tuned for that. His last big release was 2016’s Metro Boomin-produced Savage Mode project.

Previous Story
Trump’s 2018 budget kills federal arts programs, public broadcasting
Next Story
White Reaper share animated video for “The World’s Best American Band” — watch
No comments
More Stories