Thanks to his now-famous DJ Vlad interview, Atlanta’s 21 Savage singlehandedly made the word “Issa” (that’s short for “it’s a”) a part of the cool kids’ vernacular. Now, the MC has written an entire song based on the term, and it features guest contributions from fellow rap heavyweights Drake and Young Thug.

“I watched you go sell four million, issa stretch/ You gave somethin’ to the cops, issa sketch,” raps Drizzy, who previously shared the mic with 21 Savage on last year’s “Sneakin'” single. For his part, Thugger gives the Wheezy, TM88 and Bricks-produced cut a few lines about pistols, strippers, and pools.

Stream it down below (via EmHotSpot).

Earlier this month, 21 Savage tweeted a message teasing an announcement on June 1st; stay tuned for that. His last big release was 2016’s Metro Boomin-produced Savage Mode project.