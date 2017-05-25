In the wake of Chris Cornell’s sudden and unexpected death last Thursday at the age of 52, numerous musicians have paid tribute to the legendary frontman of Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog. Recently, Toronto’s Choir! Choir! Choir! took their turn by delivering a massive strong rendition of what is perhaps Soundgarden’s most well-known song, “Black Hole Sun”.

Recorded live in Toronto on May 23rd, the cover features a 225-person chorus (!), giving it the breadth necessary to properly pay tribute to Cornell’s powerhouse vocals. The result is a cathartic and epic version of the classic grunge hit worthy of its original singer. Watch it above.

Choir Choir Choir! isn’t the first group to honor Cornell by covering “Black Hole Sun”. Incubus teamed with Cage the Elephant’s Matthew Schultz, Bush, and Ryan Adams have all performed live renditions of the Superunknown breakthrough single since the singer’s death.

