81% of Fyre Festival ticket holders express interest in attending 2018 event

It’s inconceivable to think anyone in their right mind would attend Fyre Festival 2018 given the events of the last week. Then again, it was also inconceivable to think anyone would purchase tickets to a Ja Rule-organized Caribbean music festival in the first place, and yet hundreds of well-to-do millennials found themselves stranded on the island of Grand Exuma, forcing the US Embassy to literally come to the rescue.

In the wake of last weekend’s debacle, Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland has made it abundantly clear that he intends to give it another go in 2018, promising that this time “we’ll make sure there is infrastructure in place to support us.” He even went as far to offer VIP passes in lieu of refunds, and apparently more than a few people have taken him up on the offer.

In a statement issued to Rolling Stone, a member of the festival’s management team said, “Currently 81% of guests who have filled out the refund application have said they would like to attend Fyre Festival 2018. We are so thankful for their support and excitement as we strive to make this right.”

However, there are at least a few ticket-holders not willing to “let it ride” in 2018. A $100 million class action lawsuit was filed against Ja Rule and McFarland on Monday, and on Tuesday, they were hit with another. According to The Hollywood Reporter, attorney John Girardi is representing three festival attendees in a suit alleging breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, and fraud.

All the while, Fyre Festival organizers are allegedly threatening legal action of their own. According to TMZ, they’ve sent cease and desist letters to people who made negative comments about the festival on social media. Apparently, if said comments are not taken down, they could “incite violence, rioting, or civil unrest,” with the caveat that if “someone innocent does get hurt as a result … Fyre Festival will hold you accountable and responsible.” Given that everyone who attended the festival has since gone home, I’m not sure where and how a riot would occur. Then again, if 81% of attendees are willing to attend next year, maybe there is a small group of vigilantes willing to take action in Fyre Festival’s honor.

God damn, is this not my favorite story in 10 years at Consequence of Sound.