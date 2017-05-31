Photo by Sean Daigle

A year after A Giant Dog’s moody and gritty Pile, the Austin punk rockers are back with their fourth LP. Entitled Toy, the album is scheduled for release on August 25th via Merge Records.

Toy was recorded with Grammy-winning engineer Stuart Sikes (Loretta Lynn, Cat Power, The White Stripes) and produced by A Giant Dog’s singer/songwriter/guitarist Andrew Cashen. Frontwoman Sabrina Ellis says it’s their most revealing album yet, stating that Cashen’s production allowed the quintet to turn out “a raw, truthful, risky, and rangy album.”

Ahead of the record’s release, A Giant Dog has shared the lead single, “Photograph”. According to press release, the song is about “lasting devotion and desire for one’s lover even as their body succumbs to the ravages of time.” It’s a fun, catchy tune which happily chugs forward thanks to raw guitars and driving percussion. Take a listen below.

Toy Album Art:

Toy Tracklist:

01. Get Away

02. Fake Plastic Trees

03. Bendover

04. Toy Gun

05. Lucky Ponderosa

06. Photograph

07. Roller Coaster

08. Angst in My Pants

09. Tongue Tied

10. Hero for the Weekend

11. Making Movies

12. Night Terror

13. Survive

A Giant Dog will tour the US throughout the summer in support of their upcoming release. Find the full schedule below.

A Giant Dog 2017 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Fort Collins, CO @ Major Tom’s Cabin

06/10 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

06/11 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

06/12 – Grand Junction, CO @ Baron’s

06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg Theater

06/15 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

06/16 – Tucson, AZ @ The Flycatcher

06/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lunchbox

06/24 – Austin, TX @ The ABGB

06/29 – Dallas, TX @ Armoury D.E.

06/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ STASH outdoor stage at 416 E. Main St.

07/01 – Omaha, NE @ Boat Fest

07/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock

07/03 – Davenport, IA @ Daytrotter

07/04 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Brass Rail

07/06 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

07/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

07/08 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival

07/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Blind Tiger

09/28-10/01 – Memphis, TN @ Gonerfest