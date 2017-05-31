Photo by Sean Daigle
A year after A Giant Dog’s moody and gritty Pile, the Austin punk rockers are back with their fourth LP. Entitled Toy, the album is scheduled for release on August 25th via Merge Records.
Toy was recorded with Grammy-winning engineer Stuart Sikes (Loretta Lynn, Cat Power, The White Stripes) and produced by A Giant Dog’s singer/songwriter/guitarist Andrew Cashen. Frontwoman Sabrina Ellis says it’s their most revealing album yet, stating that Cashen’s production allowed the quintet to turn out “a raw, truthful, risky, and rangy album.”
Ahead of the record’s release, A Giant Dog has shared the lead single, “Photograph”. According to press release, the song is about “lasting devotion and desire for one’s lover even as their body succumbs to the ravages of time.” It’s a fun, catchy tune which happily chugs forward thanks to raw guitars and driving percussion. Take a listen below.
Toy Album Art:
Toy Tracklist:
01. Get Away
02. Fake Plastic Trees
03. Bendover
04. Toy Gun
05. Lucky Ponderosa
06. Photograph
07. Roller Coaster
08. Angst in My Pants
09. Tongue Tied
10. Hero for the Weekend
11. Making Movies
12. Night Terror
13. Survive
A Giant Dog will tour the US throughout the summer in support of their upcoming release. Find the full schedule below.
A Giant Dog 2017 Tour Dates:
06/09 – Fort Collins, CO @ Major Tom’s Cabin
06/10 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
06/11 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
06/12 – Grand Junction, CO @ Baron’s
06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg Theater
06/15 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
06/16 – Tucson, AZ @ The Flycatcher
06/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lunchbox
06/24 – Austin, TX @ The ABGB
06/29 – Dallas, TX @ Armoury D.E.
06/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ STASH outdoor stage at 416 E. Main St.
07/01 – Omaha, NE @ Boat Fest
07/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock
07/03 – Davenport, IA @ Daytrotter
07/04 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Brass Rail
07/06 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
07/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
07/08 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival
07/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Blind Tiger
09/28-10/01 – Memphis, TN @ Gonerfest