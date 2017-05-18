This Friday, May 19th, Sony will release a deluxe reissue of the classic Singles soundtrack to celebrate its 25th anniversary. In addition to the original album’s 13 era-defining tracks, the new edition will include 18 rare and unreleased songs on a bonus CD. Among those are a number of contributions from the late Chris Cornell, including the Soundgarden frontman’s entire 1992 EP, Poncier, and a pair of tracks never before made available. His recent and unexpected passing makes the reissue’s timing perhaps even more poignant.
In anticipation of the release, Sony has today debuted a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Cameron Crowe’s seminal grunge film soundtracked by one of the OST’s rarities. Paul Westerberg’s “Dyslexic Heart” was part of the original version, but this acoustic take of one of the Replacements member’s first solo recordings has never previously been shared on CD. Check it out by watching the video above.
The reissue also includes new liner notes and track-by-track descriptions by Crowe. It’ll be available in 2xCD and 2xLP sets as well as a digital release. The double-LP will include the bonus CD as an insert.
Singles Soundtrack (Deluxe Edition) CD Tracklist:
Disc 1:
01. Alice in Chains – Would?
02. Pearl Jam – Breath
03. Chris Cornell – Seasons
04. Paul Westerberg – Dyslexic Heart
05. The Lovemongers – Battle of Evermore
06. Mother Love Bone – Chloe Dancer / Crown of Thorns
07. Soundgarden – Birth Ritual
08. Pearl Jam – State of Love and Trust
09. Mudhoney – Overblown
10. Paul Westerberg – Waiting for Somebody
11. Jimi Hendrix – May This Be Love
12. Screaming Trees – Nearly Lost You
13. The Smashing Pumpkins – Drown
Disc 2:
01. Citizen Dick – Touch Me I’m Dick
02. Chris Cornell – Nowhere But You
03. Chris Cornell- Spoonman
04. Chris Cornell – Flutter Girl
05. Chris Cornell – Missing
06. Alice in Chains – Would?
07. Alice in Chains – It Ain’t Like That
08. Soundgarden – Birth Ritual
09. Paul Westerberg – Dyslexic Heart
10. Paul Westerberg – Waiting for Somebody
11. Mudhoney – Overblown
12. Truly – Heart and Lungs
13. Blood Circus – Six Foot Under
14. Mike McCready – Singles Blues 1
15. Paul Westerberg – Blue Heart
16. Paul Westerberg – Lost in Emily’s Woods
17. Chris Cornell – Ferry Boat #3
18. Chris Cornell – Score Piece #4