This Friday, May 19th, Sony will release a deluxe reissue of the classic Singles soundtrack to celebrate its 25th anniversary. In addition to the original album’s 13 era-defining tracks, the new edition will include 18 rare and unreleased songs on a bonus CD. Among those are a number of contributions from the late Chris Cornell, including the Soundgarden frontman’s entire 1992 EP, Poncier, and a pair of tracks never before made available. His recent and unexpected passing makes the reissue’s timing perhaps even more poignant.

In anticipation of the release, Sony has today debuted a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Cameron Crowe’s seminal grunge film soundtracked by one of the OST’s rarities. Paul Westerberg’s “Dyslexic Heart” was part of the original version, but this acoustic take of one of the Replacements member’s first solo recordings has never previously been shared on CD. Check it out by watching the video above.

The reissue also includes new liner notes and track-by-track descriptions by Crowe. It’ll be available in 2xCD and 2xLP sets as well as a digital release. The double-LP will include the bonus CD as an insert.

Singles Soundtrack (Deluxe Edition) CD Tracklist:

Disc 1:

01. Alice in Chains – Would?

02. Pearl Jam – Breath

03. Chris Cornell – Seasons

04. Paul Westerberg – Dyslexic Heart

05. The Lovemongers – Battle of Evermore

06. Mother Love Bone – Chloe Dancer / Crown of Thorns

07. Soundgarden – Birth Ritual

08. Pearl Jam – State of Love and Trust

09. Mudhoney – Overblown

10. Paul Westerberg – Waiting for Somebody

11. Jimi Hendrix – May This Be Love

12. Screaming Trees – Nearly Lost You

13. The Smashing Pumpkins – Drown

Disc 2:

01. Citizen Dick – Touch Me I’m Dick

02. Chris Cornell – Nowhere But You

03. Chris Cornell- Spoonman

04. Chris Cornell – Flutter Girl

05. Chris Cornell – Missing

06. Alice in Chains – Would?

07. Alice in Chains – It Ain’t Like That

08. Soundgarden – Birth Ritual

09. Paul Westerberg – Dyslexic Heart

10. Paul Westerberg – Waiting for Somebody

11. Mudhoney – Overblown

12. Truly – Heart and Lungs

13. Blood Circus – Six Foot Under

14. Mike McCready – Singles Blues 1

15. Paul Westerberg – Blue Heart

16. Paul Westerberg – Lost in Emily’s Woods

17. Chris Cornell – Ferry Boat #3

18. Chris Cornell – Score Piece #4