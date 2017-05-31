Adult Swim announces year-long Singles Program, with Run the Jewels, Julian Casablancas, and Migos

Adult Swim has announced the seventh incarnation of its Singles Program, and it’s bigger than ever. For the first time, the series will release one brand new track a week for an entire year; that’s 52 songs across a range of genres available for free streaming over 365 days. (The program has decided to forgo downloads this time because “people don’t download music anymore,” according to Adult Swim’s creative director Jason DeMarco.)

Run the Jewels, Brian Eno, Julian Casablancas + The Voidz, DOOM featuring Jay Electronica, Dinosaur Jr., Colin Stetson, Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Migos, Shabazz Palaces, and Explosions in the Sky are among the many great artists contributing new, original music to the series. Other confirmed participants include Knxwledge, Zola Jesus, SAD13, Tanya Tagaq, Sophie, Oddisee, Wavves, Washed Out, Julia Holter, Code Orange, and many, many more.

To kick off the year-long series, Adult Swim has shared lead track “Post To” from Zaytoven. The cut features Twista, Yung LA, and the late Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh. Take a listen below or over at Adult Swim.

Earlier this month, Adult Swim shared a dream pop compilation called LUXE, featuring tracks from Toro Y Moi, Múm, Neon Indian, Tei Shi, The Mountain Goats, and Wye Oak, among others. Before that, there was December’s appropriately titled NOISE comp with Arca, Merzbow, Noveller, Pharmakon, Prurient, clipping., Wolf Eyes, and Tanya Tagaq.

Below, find the complete, alphabetized list of artists contributing tracks to the 2017 Singles Program.

Adult Swim Singles Program 2017 Full Lineup:

Abra

Anna Meredith

Big Freedia

BOSCO

Brian Eno

Code Orange

Colin Stetson

DAWN

Dinosaur Jr.

DOOM feat. Jay Electronica

Downtown Boys

Ducky

Father

Flying Lotus

G Perico

Helado Negro

HXLT

Jacques Greene

Jay IDK

Jlin

JonWayne

Julia Holter

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz

Juliana Barwick

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Kitty

Knxwledge

Lord RAJA

Low End Theory (Daddy Kev, Nobody, The Gaslamp Killer & D-Styles)

Maxo Kream

Migos

Mija

Moor Mother

Nef the Pharaoh

Nick Hook

Oddisee

Pallbearer

Run The Jewels

SAD13 (Sadie Dupuis)

Sevdaliza

Shabazz Palaces

Sleep

Sophie

Spark Master Tape

SuperUnison

Tanya Tagaq

The JuJu Exchange

Thundercat

Tim Hecker

Venetian Snares

Waka Flocka Flame

Washed Out

Wavves

Witch Mountain

Wolves in the Throne Room

YFN Lucci

Your Old Droog

Zaytoven feat. Yung La, Bankroll Fresh, and Twista

Zeal & Ardor

Zola Jesus