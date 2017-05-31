Adult Swim announces year-long Singles Program, with Run the Jewels, Julian Casablancas, and Migos

Adult Swim has announced the seventh incarnation of its Singles Program, and it’s bigger than ever. For the first time, the series will release one brand new track a week for an entire year; that’s 52 songs across a range of genres available for free streaming over 365 days. (The program has decided to forgo downloads this time because “people don’t download music anymore,” according to Adult Swim’s creative director Jason DeMarco.)
Run the Jewels, Brian Eno, Julian Casablancas + The Voidz, DOOM featuring Jay Electronica, Dinosaur Jr., Colin Stetson, Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Migos, Shabazz Palaces, and Explosions in the Sky are among the many great artists contributing new, original music to the series. Other confirmed participants include Knxwledge, Zola Jesus, SAD13, Tanya Tagaq, Sophie, Oddisee, Wavves, Washed Out, Julia Holter, Code Orange, and many, many more.
To kick off the year-long series, Adult Swim has shared lead track “Post To” from Zaytoven. The cut features Twista, Yung LA, and the late Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh. Take a listen below or over at Adult Swim.
Earlier this month, Adult Swim shared a dream pop compilation called LUXE, featuring tracks from Toro Y Moi, Múm, Neon Indian, Tei Shi, The Mountain Goats, and Wye Oak, among others. Before that, there was December’s appropriately titled NOISE comp with Arca, Merzbow, Noveller, Pharmakon, Prurient, clipping., Wolf Eyes, and Tanya Tagaq.
Below, find the complete, alphabetized list of artists contributing tracks to the 2017 Singles Program.
Adult Swim Singles Program 2017 Full Lineup:
Abra
Anna Meredith
Big Freedia
BOSCO
Brian Eno
Code Orange
Colin Stetson
DAWN
Dinosaur Jr.
DOOM feat. Jay Electronica
Downtown Boys
Ducky
Father
Flying Lotus
G Perico
Helado Negro
HXLT
Jacques Greene
Jay IDK
Jlin
JonWayne
Julia Holter
Julian Casablancas + The Voidz
Juliana Barwick
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Kitty
Knxwledge
Lord RAJA
Low End Theory (Daddy Kev, Nobody, The Gaslamp Killer & D-Styles)
Maxo Kream
Migos
Mija
Moor Mother
Nef the Pharaoh
Nick Hook
Oddisee
Pallbearer
Run The Jewels
SAD13 (Sadie Dupuis)
Sevdaliza
Shabazz Palaces
Sleep
Sophie
Spark Master Tape
SuperUnison
Tanya Tagaq
The JuJu Exchange
Thundercat
Tim Hecker
Venetian Snares
Waka Flocka Flame
Washed Out
Wavves
Witch Mountain
Wolves in the Throne Room
YFN Lucci
Your Old Droog
Zaytoven feat. Yung La, Bankroll Fresh, and Twista
Zeal & Ardor
Zola Jesus