Adult Swim shares new dream pop compilation, Luxe, featuring Toro Y Moi, New Indian, Wye Oak, and more : Stream

After several years curating successful singles series, Adult Swim now seems interested in releasing music compilations centered around specific subgenres. Late last year, the network shared a free noise compilation featuring the likes of Arca, Merzbow, and Wolf Eyes, and now they’ve done the same with a markedly different style of music: dream pop.
The album’s lineup reveals some of the genre’s innovators, including Toro Y Moi, Múm, Neon Indian, and Tei Shi, as well as some ringers in The Mountain Goats and Wye Oak. Each act provided all-new offerings.
“Expertly curated, LUXE blends ambient and vaporous electronic production combined with indie-pop, soft vocals, and R&B to create a truly ethereal experience,” Adult Swim says in a press release.
Stream the album in full now over at the network’s website, or below.
Luxe Tracklist:
01. Neon Indian — “Theme For A Dream (Pt. 1 & 2)”
02. Wye Oak — “Wave is Not the Water”
03. Paloma — “Blue Paradise”
04. Deep Shoq — “Endlessness”
05. Kllo — “Predicament”
06. SassyBlack — “What We Gonna Do”
07. Starchild & The New Romantic — “Only If U Knew”
08. Tei Shi — “One Thing”
09. Active Child — “Cruel World”
10. FEATHERS — “Cover You”
11. Men I Trust — “You Deserve This”
12. High Highs — “Saint Marie”
13. Mountain Goats — “Elsa From Rialto”
14. Múm — “Frozen Lake”
15. Toro Y Moi — “Spring”