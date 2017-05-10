Adult Swim shares new dream pop compilation, Luxe, featuring Toro Y Moi, New Indian, Wye Oak, and more : Stream

After several years curating successful singles series, Adult Swim now seems interested in releasing music compilations centered around specific subgenres. Late last year, the network shared a free noise compilation featuring the likes of Arca, Merzbow, and Wolf Eyes, and now they’ve done the same with a markedly different style of music: dream pop.

The album’s lineup reveals some of the genre’s innovators, including Toro Y Moi, Múm, Neon Indian, and Tei Shi, as well as some ringers in The Mountain Goats and Wye Oak. Each act provided all-new offerings.

“Expertly curated, LUXE blends ambient and vaporous electronic production combined with indie-pop, soft vocals, and R&B to create a truly ethereal experience,” Adult Swim says in a press release.

Stream the album in full now over at the network’s website, or below.

Luxe Tracklist:

01. Neon Indian — “Theme For A Dream (Pt. 1 & 2)”

02. Wye Oak — “Wave is Not the Water”

03. Paloma — “Blue Paradise”

04. Deep Shoq — “Endlessness”

05. Kllo — “Predicament”

06. SassyBlack — “What We Gonna Do”

07. Starchild & The New Romantic — “Only If U Knew”

08. Tei Shi — “One Thing”

09. Active Child — “Cruel World”

10. FEATHERS — “Cover You”

11. Men I Trust — “You Deserve This”

12. High Highs — “Saint Marie”

13. Mountain Goats — “Elsa From Rialto”

14. Múm — “Frozen Lake”

15. Toro Y Moi — “Spring”