Against Me! announce North American tour with Bleached

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Against Me! returned late last year with their seventh studio album, Shape Shift with Me. In support, frontwoman Lauren Jane Grace will lead her band on an extensive tour that spans most of the year. A newly announced North American leg kicks off in September and features Bleached as an opening act. Check out the full schedule below. Bleached will be support their own great new EP, Can You Deal?, which was released back in March.
Against Me! 2017 Tour Dates:
05/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Max Watts
05/10 – Wollongong, AU @ Uni Bar
05/11 – Camperdown, AU @ Manning Bar
05/12 – Perth, AU @ Rosemount
05/13 – Bunbury, AU @ Groovin the Moo
05/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
05/28 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
05/29 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival
05/31 – Lille, FR @ Club Aeronef
06/01 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
06/02 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/05 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
06/06 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai
06/07 – Grenoble, FR @ La Belle Electrique
06/08 – Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival
06/10 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/13 – Nurnberg, DE @ Der Hirsch
06/14 – Bad Deutsch-Alternburg, AT @ Equality Festival
06/15 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
06/16 – Dresden, DE @ KONK Klub
06/17 – Malmo, SE @ KB
06/19 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
06/20 – Galma Stan, SE @ Debaser Slussen
06/23 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air
06/24 – Saarwellingen, DE @ Rock Camp Festival
06/26 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
06/27 – Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann
06/28 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Zakk
06/29 – Bremen, DE @ Kulturzentrum Lagerhaus
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/01 – Munster, DE @ Vainstream Rockfest
09/02 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Theatre *
09/03 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis’ Pub *
09/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall *
09/06 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee Room *
09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *
09/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market *
09/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *
09/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *
09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *
09/15 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House *
09/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory-North Park *
09/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater *
09/21 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls *
09/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *
09/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *
09/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
09/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *
09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *
09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *
10/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *
10/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *
10/04 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *
10/05 – Buffalo, NY @ The Waiting Room *
10/06 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix *
10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *
10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre *
10/10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Lounge *
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
10/13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
10/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony *
10/17 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva Theater *
10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *
10/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Ballroom *
10/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ CenterStage *
10/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *
10/28 – Gainesville, FL @ Bo Diddley Plaza (The Fest)
* = w/ Bleached
Watch Against Me!’s video for “Haunting, Haunted, Haunts” and Bleached’s video for “Can You Deal?”: