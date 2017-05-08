Against Me! announce North American tour with Bleached

Photo by​ David Brendan Hall

Against Me! returned late last year with their seventh studio album, Shape Shift with Me. In support, frontwoman Lauren Jane Grace will lead her band on an extensive tour that spans most of the year. A newly announced North American leg kicks off in September and features Bleached as an opening act. Check out the full schedule below. Bleached will be support their own great new EP, Can You Deal?, which was released back in March.

Against Me! 2017 Tour Dates:

05/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Max Watts

05/10 – Wollongong, AU @ Uni Bar

05/11 – Camperdown, AU @ Manning Bar

05/12 – Perth, AU @ Rosemount

05/13 – Bunbury, AU @ Groovin the Moo

05/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/28 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/29 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/31 – Lille, FR @ Club Aeronef

06/01 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

06/02 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

06/06 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

06/07 – Grenoble, FR @ La Belle Electrique

06/08 – Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival

06/10 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/13 – Nurnberg, DE @ Der Hirsch

06/14 – Bad Deutsch-Alternburg, AT @ Equality Festival

06/15 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

06/16 – Dresden, DE @ KONK Klub

06/17 – Malmo, SE @ KB

06/19 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

06/20 – Galma Stan, SE @ Debaser Slussen

06/23 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air

06/24 – Saarwellingen, DE @ Rock Camp Festival

06/26 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

06/27 – Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann

06/28 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Zakk

06/29 – Bremen, DE @ Kulturzentrum Lagerhaus

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/01 – Munster, DE @ Vainstream Rockfest

09/02 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Theatre *

09/03 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis’ Pub *

09/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall *

09/06 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee Room *

09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

09/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market *

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

09/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *

09/15 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House *

09/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory-North Park *

09/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater *

09/21 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls *

09/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

09/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

09/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

10/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

10/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

10/04 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

10/05 – Buffalo, NY @ The Waiting Room *

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix *

10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre *

10/10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Lounge *

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony *

10/17 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva Theater *

10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *

10/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Cannery Ballroom *

10/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ CenterStage *

10/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *

10/28 – Gainesville, FL @ Bo Diddley Plaza (The Fest)

* = w/ Bleached

Watch Against Me!’s video for “Haunting, Haunted, Haunts” and Bleached’s video for “Can You Deal?”: