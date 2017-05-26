Feature photo by​ Ben Kaye

​​Against Me! were the featured performers on the latest installment of House of Strumbo, the new concert web series from CBC host George Stroumboulopoulos. The punk favorites delivered a blistering living room show featuring hits from throughout their career and off their latest album, Shape Shift With Me. Near the end of the set, frontwoman Laura Jane Grace declared, “I’m gonna play one cover just because I feel so inclined to do it because I’ve been really into this song lately. So fuck it.” She then went into an unexpected and impassioned solo rendition of The Mountain Goats’ “The Best Ever Death Metal Band in Denton” off 2002’s All Hail West Texas.

You can check out the entire performance above, with the cover coming in at about the 42:11 mark.

In addition, Against Me! have shared a stream of their recent Record Store Day 7-inch. The single features two previously unreleased tracks from the Shape Shift With Me sessions, “Stabitha Christie” and “First High of the Morning”. Check out the songs below via Spotify or Apple Music.

Against Me! The Strombo Show Setlist:

Pints of Guinness Make You Strong

Walking is Still Honest

Haunting, Haunted, Haunts

Unconditional Love

Transgender Dysphoira Blues

True Trans Soul Rebel

Miami

Baby, I’m an Anarchist

Ocean (feat. Lucas of The Cliks)

Rebecca

I Was a Teenage Anarchist

The Best Ever Death Metal Band in Denton (The Mountain Goats cover)

Black Me Out