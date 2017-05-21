SNL achieved its best ratings in years largely due its relentless parodying of Donald Trump and his administration. So it came as no surprise that Alec Baldwin was on hand for show’s season finale to once more reprise his now-iconic caricature of Trump. The episode’s cold opening saw Baldwin, as Trump, sing Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah”, a song that references the biblical story of King David, the one-time king of Israel who was corrupted by his own self-interest and lust. Baldwin was joined by the various SNL cast members who portrayed members of Trump’s administration over the course of the season, including Kate McKinnon as KellyAnne Conway, Cecily Strong as Melania Trump, and the Grim Reaper as Steve Bannon. Scarlett Johannson also showed up as Trump’s complicit daughter, Ivanka. “I’m not giving up because I didn’t do anything wrong. But I can’t say the same for these people,” remarked Trump at the conclusion of the song. Watch the replay above.

“Hallelujah” was also performed earlier in the season, albeit in a different context. To mark the massing of Cohen as well as the demise of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, McKinnon sang the song in character as Clinton.