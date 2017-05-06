In advance of the June 2nd release of their third studio LP, Relaxer, UK indie rockers Alt-J are taking every opportunity to show us what we can expect from the new album. We’ve heard studio versions of “3WW” and “In Cold Blood” and now you can catch them bang out the latter on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was guest-hosted by David Spade last night as Kimmel is out on paternity leave. Watch the replay above.

Kimmel hasn’t been their only stop as of late, however; the band’s also performed live at NPR and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they received assists from a string section and Questlove, respectively.

They should be well-rehearsed by the time they kick off their wide-ranging world tour in June.