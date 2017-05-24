June 2nd is the big release day for Relaxer, the latest album from Alt-J. A pair of previews have been revealed thus far, “3WW” and “In Cold Blood” (complete with a music video narrated by the Iggy Pop). Today, the UK indie rockers return with a third offering, “Adeline”.

According to a tweet from the band, this new track recounts the story of a Tasmanian devil who “falls in love with a woman as he watches her swim.” Mirroring the longing and curiosity that often comes with falling head over heels, “Adeline” is atmospheric and, at times, even ghostly.

Stream it below.

Along with dropping today’s track, Alt-J have expanded their North American tour due to high demand. New dates include Los Angeles, Montreal, and Atlanta.

Alt-J 2017 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Driffield, UK @ Radio 1’s Big Weekend

06/10 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106 Grande Salle

06/11 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun

06/12 – Tilburg, NE @ Stage 01, 013

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus Nalepastraße

06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival

06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/25 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/28 – Ferrara, IT @ Piazza Castello

06/30 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Festival

07/01 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair Festival

07/02 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/09 – Macclesfield, UK @ Blue Dot Festival

07/11 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College Park

07/14 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival

07/15 – Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Electric Castle

07/19 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/20 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods

07/23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

07/30 – Detroit, MI @ MO POP Music Festival

08/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion

08/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

08/13 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival

08/14-16 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/17 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival

08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/28 – Kiev, UA @ Artzavod Platforma

08/30 – Moscow, RU @ Stadium Live

08/31 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2

09/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival

10/09 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/12 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Sports Center

10/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

10/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

10/17 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Building

10/18 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

10/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

10/25 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/29 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

11/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

11/04 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

11/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theater

11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theater

11/10 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason

11/14 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Music Factory

11/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

^ = w/ Tove Lo and SOHN