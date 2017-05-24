June 2nd is the big release day for Relaxer, the latest album from Alt-J. A pair of previews have been revealed thus far, “3WW” and “In Cold Blood” (complete with a music video narrated by the Iggy Pop). Today, the UK indie rockers return with a third offering, “Adeline”.
According to a tweet from the band, this new track recounts the story of a Tasmanian devil who “falls in love with a woman as he watches her swim.” Mirroring the longing and curiosity that often comes with falling head over heels, “Adeline” is atmospheric and, at times, even ghostly.
Stream it below.
Along with dropping today’s track, Alt-J have expanded their North American tour due to high demand. New dates include Los Angeles, Montreal, and Atlanta.
Alt-J 2017 Tour Dates:
05/27 – Driffield, UK @ Radio 1’s Big Weekend
06/10 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106 Grande Salle
06/11 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun
06/12 – Tilburg, NE @ Stage 01, 013
06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus Nalepastraße
06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival
06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/25 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/28 – Ferrara, IT @ Piazza Castello
06/30 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Festival
07/01 – St. Gallen, CH @ Openair Festival
07/02 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/09 – Macclesfield, UK @ Blue Dot Festival
07/11 – Dublin, IE @ Trinity College Park
07/14 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival
07/15 – Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Electric Castle
07/19 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/20 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods
07/23 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
07/30 – Detroit, MI @ MO POP Music Festival
08/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
08/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
08/13 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival
08/14-16 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/17 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/28 – Kiev, UA @ Artzavod Platforma
08/30 – Moscow, RU @ Stadium Live
08/31 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2
09/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Popaganda Festival
10/09 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/10 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/12 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Sports Center
10/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
10/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
10/17 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Building
10/18 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
10/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
10/25 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/29 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
11/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
11/04 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
11/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theater
11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theater
11/10 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason
11/14 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Music Factory
11/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
^ = w/ Tove Lo and SOHN