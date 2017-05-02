Last November, CoSigned rapper Angel Haze announced their forthcoming sophomore album with an aggressive new single, “Resurrection”. Now, they’ve declared it “Resurrection Day” by dropping a music video for the track laden with religious imagery.

Shot in 5K resolution and directed by Skyler Dahan, the video features numerous murals Haze painted with their creative director, Nick Francis. To emphasize the aggressive nature of the rhymes, the Dirty Gold rapper performs the song while bathed in black and neon red light backdrops.

In an interview with Billboard, Haze explained the story behind the video. “I needed it to tell a story for me,” Haze said. “I needed to make clear what hasn’t been clear in the past few years. I sat with my creative director, Nick Francis — he’s amazing. We talked about all these ways that we could incorporate who I actually am into my visuals. Well, I paint. I do photography. I do all sorts of artistic shitt. So we painted all the murals for the video.”

“It was crazy because my neighbor had just moved out of his house, and I didn’t want the paint fumes in my house,” Haze added. “So we broke into his house and painted all his walls. These things are life-size, they’re bigger than a 6’4” man.” Take a look at her artwork in the video above.

In addition to the clip, Haze detailed the upcoming album, which has a variety of sounds because she worked with numerous producers in Los Angeles, Georgia, and New York. “There’s some shit I produced on there,” Haze said. “There’s a song called ‘Drive Slow’ that I produced. It’s really fucking weird. The album is so textured with sound — there’s strings, there’s piano shit, there’s just crazy drums everywhere.”

What’s more, one of the tracks samples John Mayer, of all people. “[His song ‘Daughters’] meant a lot to me when I was a kid,” Haze said. “I was growing up without a father to show me what it meant to love — to understand love from a man, to understand love from my mom.”

As for guest artists on the as-of-yet unnamed album, Haze said they’ve already worked with Lady Leshurr and is planning to collaborate with the red-hot Anderson .Paak. The follow-up to Dirty Gold and 2015’s digital-only effort Back to the Woods currently has no release date, but it sounds like Haze is making good progress on the project.