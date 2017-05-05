Animal Collective release Meeting Of The Waters EP: Stream/download

For this year’s installment of Record Store Day, Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Geologist released a new EP entitled, Meeting Of The Waters. Spanning four tracks, it was recorded live in the Amazon rainforest outside Manaus, Brazil in early 2016. Following its limited vinyl release, the EP has now been made available via digital retailers. Stream it below.
A portion of the EP’s proceeds will go to IDESAM (Instituto de Conservação e Desenvolvimento Sustentável do Amazonas), a non-profit NGO dedicated to the conservation of the Amazon region.
We’re very psyched for our new record Meeting of the Waters which will be out on record store day (april 22nd). It was an incredible experience to be able to collect sounds and make music in a rainforest. Its absolutely crucial for the survival of our planet that we don’t lose these habitats and environments. By supporting this release you’ll be helping out a good cause (more info in our bio). You’ll also be helping a local record store which is another crucial creative environment that deserves to be supported. Thank you all for listening!!! Our Song Man of Oil will be played on the NTS radio show “Play it as it Lathes” on 4/21 at 2 pm PT. Tune in for that and other awesome tunes. The track listing can also be found in our bio. Peace.
Meeting Of The Waters marks Animal Collective’s second release of the year following The Painters EP, which dropped back in February. Last year, the band returned with 10th full-length LP, Painting With. Later this month, they’ll kick off a US tour, including a pair of dates alongside Fleet Foxes.
Animal Collective 2017 Tour Dates:
05/17 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
05/18 – Durham, NC @ Moogfest
05/18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
05/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
05/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/24 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
05/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
05/27 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
05/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
06/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
06/25 – Mountain View, CA @ ID10T Festival
06/27 – Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theater
06/28 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater
06/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
07/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater
07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann *
* = w/ Fleet Foxes