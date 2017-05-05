Animal Collective release Meeting Of The Waters EP: Stream/download

For this year’s installment of Record Store Day, Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Geologist released a new EP entitled, Meeting Of The Waters. Spanning four tracks, it was recorded live in the Amazon rainforest outside Manaus, Brazil in early 2016. Following its limited vinyl release, the EP has now been made available via digital retailers. Stream it below.

A portion of the EP’s proceeds will go to IDESAM (Instituto de Conservação e Desenvolvimento Sustentável do Amazonas), a non-profit NGO dedicated to the conservation of the Amazon region.

Meeting Of The Waters marks Animal Collective’s second release of the year following The Painters EP, which dropped back in February. Last year, the band returned with 10th full-length LP, Painting With. Later this month, they’ll kick off a US tour, including a pair of dates alongside Fleet Foxes.

Animal Collective 2017 Tour Dates:

05/17 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

05/18 – Durham, NC @ Moogfest

05/18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

05/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

05/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/24 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

05/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/27 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

06/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

06/25 – Mountain View, CA @ ID10T Festival

06/27 – Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theater

06/28 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater

06/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

07/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann *

* = w/ Fleet Foxes