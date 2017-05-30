Animaniacs reboot reportedly on the way with Steven Spielberg at the helm

Animaniacs was a sweet, bizarre animated anthology that helped shape the senses of humor of countless ’90s kids, and now it seems primed to touch a brand new generation of youngsters. That’s right, Steven Spielberg himself is working with Warner Bros. to bring the show back after helping to develop it during its first run.

This comes from Indiewire, who report that Spielberg’s Amblin Television is behind the reboot, which, according to sources, is still very early in its development. No network has nabbed it up as of yet, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if it went to Netflix, which also hosts another Warner Bros. property in Fuller House.

This news comes on the heels of a summer tour featuring voice actors Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, and Tress MacNeille, who will be performing some of the series’ most memorable musical numbers. Such as this one: