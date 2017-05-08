Apparently neither Tool nor A Perfect Circle will be releasing albums in 2017

There was a point of time not to long ago where it looked like new albums from both Tool and A Perfect Circle would be arriving in 2017. Sadly, that no longer appears to be the case, as A Perfect Circle recently revealed via Twitter.

When a fan recently tweeted to APC expressing his excitement over the potential of a new album arriving later this year, the band’s Twitter account responded with a simple, “Not true.” This prompted another fan to ask if Tool’s new album would finally land in 2017, to which APC responded, “Also not true.”

@mcnab_ Not true — A Perfect Circle (@aperfectcircle) April 23, 2017

Reached for comment, a representative for both Tool and A Perfect Circle confirmed the tweets. “That is the official APC account so you can feel free to quote it,” the representative noted.

Thus far in 2017, frontman Maynard James Keenan has split his time between Tool and A Perfect Circle. The latter band recently concluded their first tour in six years, during which they debuted a pair of new songs. Guitarist Billy Howerdel subsequently confirmed that the band was working on a new album, their first in 13 years, and “if all goes [according] to plan, we should see it in 2017.” In anticipation of the album’s release, APC signed a new worldwide record deal with BMG.

(Read: How Tool Built an Empire Out of Silence)

As for Tool, the band has been working on the long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days for the last several year. Earlier this year, Keenan was said to have joined his bandmates in the studio to add vocals to the album. It was also reported that the band had entered negotiations with streaming services to finally make their back catalog available in anticipation of their new album’s release. Later this month, they’re set to embark on a North American tour which includes headlining appearances at Boston Calling and NYC’s Governors Ball Music Festival.

Tool 2017 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena

05/27 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

05/25 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/30 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

05/31 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

06/07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

06/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

06/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/17 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

06/18 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center

06/21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

06/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/24 – San Bernardino, CA @ Gorge Amphitheatre ^

^ = w/ Primus, Melvins, The Crystal Method DJ Set, and special guest TBA