Ariana Grande addresses Manchester terror attack: “I am so sorry”

At least 19 people were killed and 50 others were injured in a suspected terrorist attack that took place outside the Manchester Arena on Monday night. Ariana Grande had just finished a concert inside the arena, and many of her fans were victims of the horrific attack. She has now addressed to the incident on Twitter, writing, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017