Ariana Grande addresses Manchester terror attack: “I am so sorry”

At least 19 people were killed and 50 others were injured in a suspected terrorist attack that took place outside the Manchester Arena on Monday night. Ariana Grande¬†had just finished a concert inside the arena, and many of her fans were victims of the horrific attack. She has now addressed¬†to the incident on Twitter, writing, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017