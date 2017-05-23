Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Ariana Grande addresses Manchester terror attack: “I am so sorry”

At least 19 people were killed and 50 others were injured in a suspected terror attack that occurred outside the arena she was playing

by
on May 22, 2017, 11:15pm
0 comments

At least 19 people were killed and 50 others were injured in a suspected terrorist attack that took place outside the Manchester Arena on Monday night. Ariana Grande had just finished a concert inside the arena, and many of her fans were victims of the horrific attack. She has now addressed to the incident on Twitter, writing, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Previous Story
Death Grips share ferocious, 22-minute “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix)” — listen
No comments
More Stories