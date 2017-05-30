Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert with Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus

In an open letter Ariana Grande posted in the days following the Manchester Arena terror attack, the pop star promised to return to the city for a benefit concert. That show, dubbed One Love Manchester, is now set to take place this Sunday, June 4th at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Joining Grande for the special concert will be Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, and Niall Horan, in addition to others yet to be announced. The event will raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund to benefit the victims of the bombing and their families.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 1st at 10:00 AM local time via Ticketmaster. Grande is also offering free tickets to fans who were present at the Manchester Arena concert the day of the attack. They can register at Ticketmaster by May 31st at 4:00 PM to receive instructions on how to pick up their passes. As a means of speeding up entry and alleviating security concerns, the event organizers are asking that attendees do not bring bags.

“Music is something that everyone on Earth can share,” wrote in her letter. “Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us.” Read the whole thing below: