Ariana Grande cancels tour dates following tragic Manchester terror attack

At least 22 people were killed and up to 60 others were injured in a suicide bombing outside of Manchester Arena on Monday night. Many of the victims were women and children who had attended an Ariana Grande concert inside the Manchester, UK venue. Understandably, Grande is reeling from the incident and has canceled a number of upcoming tour dates.

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman Tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost,” a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly reads. “We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together.”

All scheduled shows through June 5th have been called off, including back-to-back dates in London and gigs in Frankfurt and Zurich. As of now, the Dangerous Woman Tour is scheduled to resume in Paris on June 7th.

Following the attack earlier this week, the 23-year-old pop star returned home to Boca Raton, Florida yesterday. She was accompanied by rapper boyfriend Mac Miller and her heroic mother, Joan. According to Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, the musician is “not good at all” and “devastated” over what’s happened. She’s released only one brief statement via Twitter.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

