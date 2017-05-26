Ariana Grande pens open letter about Manchester attack, promises benefit show

In the immediate aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack, Ariana Grande issued a brief statement via Twitter. “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words,” she wrote in regards to the horrific bombing that claimed the lives of 22 of her fans and left more than 60 injured.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Now, the pop singer, who’s since returned to her home in Boca Raton, Florida, has shared a lengthier new statement. In it, she comforts her fans, but also encourages them not to let hate win.

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” writes Grande. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

“I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know,” she adds. “The compassion, kindness, love, strength, and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday.”

“We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”

“Music is something that everyone on Earth can share. Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us.”

Elsewhere in the message, she announces plans to return to Manchester to “spend time with my fans” and to hold a benefit concert to raise money for the victims and their families. Details on the show are forthcoming.

Read the full statement below.

In the wake of the deadly ISIS-led attack, Grande has canceled a handful of upcoming European shows. She’s expected to resume her Dangerous Woman Tour on June 7th in Paris.

Other artists, such as Blondie and KISS, have also canceled concerts across the UK. Live Nation announced today that it will offer refunds for those dates.