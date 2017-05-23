Ariana Grande’s mother Joan ushered fans to safety following Manchester terror attack

Despite the overwhelming bleakness of last night’s tragedy at Manchester Arena, there are glimmers of hope to be found. Instances of heroism and kindness which reassure that, in spite of countless terrorists’ best efforts to break us, all is not lost. Moments which prove that, when challenged by hate and menace, humanity has the capacity to grow stronger.

We saw this in all the Manchester residents who selflessly opened their homes to hundreds of stranded children seeking refuge from the carnage that quickly unfolded following the end of Ariana Grande’s set. Another inspiring story comes courtesy of Grande’s mother, Joan, who was in attendance at the show.

According to TMZ, after the explosions, Joan — with the help of members of Ariana’s security team — acted quickly to usher as many as 10 fans to safety in the venue’s backstage area. Joan reportedly proceeded to keep the fans company until they were able to properly exit the arena.

The terror attack has thus far claimed 22 lives and injured 50 more. Islamic State has taken responsibility for the attack, and police officials have identified the suspected suicide bomber as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a Manchester native born to Libyan refugees.