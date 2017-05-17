Menu
Armed robbers target ASAP Rocky’s LA home, make off with $1.5 million in assets

A relative of the rapper was held at gunpoint

on May 17, 2017, 10:21am
Photo by Philip Cosores

ASAP Rocky was the target of a home invasion/armed robbery on Tuesday night, with armed introducers making off with over $1 million in assets.

According to TMZ, three men forcibly entered Rocky’s Los Angeles a little before Midnight local time. The rapper himself was not home at the time, but a woman who answered the door was held at gunpoint and was forced to lead the three suspects around the house.

Police estimate that the men made off with upwards of $1.5 million in jewelry and other property. They also attempted to take a safe, but ended up leaving it on the sidewalk outside the residence.

The woman, who is believed to be a relative of Rocky’s, was not injured.

