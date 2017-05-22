At least 19 people are dead following explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Photo by Joel Goodman/LNP

At least 19 people are dead and 50 others are injured following an explosion at Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK. The incident is being treated as a terror attack; US officials suspect a suicide bomber to be the cause of the explosions.

Preliminary reports indicate the explosion occurred around 10:35 p.m. local time in the outer perimeter of the arena.

Ariana Grande was performing inside the arena at the time of the incident. Photos and video posted to social media captured a chaotic scene following the explosion, with thousands of concert-goers fleeing for the exits. Several people appeared bloodied and injured, with some receiving assistance from paramedics.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area surrounding the venue as they investigate the incident.

A representative for Grande confirmed the singer was “okay,” according to Variety.

This is a developing story.