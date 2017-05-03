Photo by​ ​Ben Kaye

​​The wait is almost over, as At the Drive-In will return with their first new album in 17 years, in • ter a • li • a, this Friday, May 5th. As if the fires an anticipation could be stoked any higher, the post hardcore legends have today unleashed another taste of the record, “Pendulum in a Peasant Dress”.

(Read: At the Drive-In’s Top 10 Songs)

The jittery and melodic track follows previous singles “Governed By Contagions”, “Incurably Innocent”, and “Hostage Stamps”. Take a listen below.

Following a short run of dates in March that saw the band perform at SXSW and New York City, ATDI took the month of April off. They’ll be back on the road supporting in • ter a • li • a throughout the summer, however, starting with a record release show May 6th in their hometown of El Paso, Texas. Find their complete itinerary below.

At the Drive-In 2017:

05/06 – El Paso, TX @ County Coliseum

05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

05/09 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

05/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

06/07 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

06/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

06/10 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

06/12 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

06/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

06/15 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

06/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

06/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

06/22-25 – Montebello, QC @ Amnesia Rockfest

08/15-17 – St. Polten, AT @ FM4 Frequency Festival

08/16-19 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival

08/16-19 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/18-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/23 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

08/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Tokyo

09/22 – Osaka, JP @ Namba Hatch

09/24 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro

09/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

09/29 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

10/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Eatons Hill Hotel & Function Centre