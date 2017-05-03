Photo by Ben Kaye
The wait is almost over, as At the Drive-In will return with their first new album in 17 years, in • ter a • li • a, this Friday, May 5th. As if the fires an anticipation could be stoked any higher, the post hardcore legends have today unleashed another taste of the record, “Pendulum in a Peasant Dress”.
(Read: At the Drive-In’s Top 10 Songs)
The jittery and melodic track follows previous singles “Governed By Contagions”, “Incurably Innocent”, and “Hostage Stamps”. Take a listen below.
Following a short run of dates in March that saw the band perform at SXSW and New York City, ATDI took the month of April off. They’ll be back on the road supporting in • ter a • li • a throughout the summer, however, starting with a record release show May 6th in their hometown of El Paso, Texas. Find their complete itinerary below.
At the Drive-In 2017:
05/06 – El Paso, TX @ County Coliseum
05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
05/09 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
05/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC
06/07 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
06/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
06/10 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
06/12 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
06/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
06/15 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
06/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
06/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
06/22-25 – Montebello, QC @ Amnesia Rockfest
08/15-17 – St. Polten, AT @ FM4 Frequency Festival
08/16-19 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival
08/16-19 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/18-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/23 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
08/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
09/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Tokyo
09/22 – Osaka, JP @ Namba Hatch
09/24 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro
09/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall
09/29 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
10/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Eatons Hill Hotel & Function Centre