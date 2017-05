At the Drive In recently returned with their first album in 17 years, in•ter a•li•a. Last night, the hard rock supergroup featuring The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López got a chance to support the release with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The tore through two albums tracks, “Call Broken Arrow” and “Hostage Stamps”, and you can watch the replay below.

