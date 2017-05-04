Austin City Limits reveals 2017 lineup: Gorillaz, Chance the Rapper, Chili Peppers to headline

Austin City Limits has rolled out its 2017 lineup. The annual mega music festival will once again go down over two weekends, October 6th-8th and 13th-15th, at Zilker Park in downtown Austin, Texas.

Gorillaz, Chance the Rapper, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Killers top this year’s bill. Other notable acts include The xx, Ryan Adams, Solange, Ice Cube, Run the Jewels, Spoon, Cut Copy, Crystal Castles, Bonobo, ASAP Ferg, Danny Brown, D.R.A.M. BadBadNotGood, Angel Olsen, Royal Blood, and First Aid Kit, among others. See the full lineup below.

Three-day GA and VIP passes go on sale today, May 4th, at 10:00 a.m. CT through the festival’s website. Single-day tickets will be available at a later date.