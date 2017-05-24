Photo by David Brendan Hall

Today, Toronto jazz quartet BadBadNotGood is the latest act chosen to curate a Late Night Tales compilation, joining the likes of MGMT, Belle and Sebastian, Franz Ferdinand, and many more. As per tradition, BBNG recorded a cover song for the album, choosing Andy Shauf’s “To You”, off his 2016 album, The Party.

The group’s interpretation fills in the sparse sound of the original with a wider range of percussion, bigger strings, spacy synths, and an overall less rigid structure. Listen to it below.

“We were really excited to have the chance to put together a Late Night Tales compilation. We decided to use it as a vehicle to show everyone all the amazing music we have gotten to experience by touring and meeting new people,” the band said in a statement. “Every track on this comp was either shown to us by an incredible person or made by one of our friends.”

“We also included a little cover of a song by one of our favorite current musicians, Andy Shauf,” they continued. “These artists, as well as many, many others, have influenced us to create and kept our deep love of music alive. This mix will keep you company on a quiet night by yourself or with friends. You can check it out on the plane, the bus, a long walk, or any situation where you want a soundtrack for reflection and meditation.”

BBNG have also released a brief sampler of the compilation, which you can hear below.

Late Night Tales: BadBadNotGood Album Art

Late Night Tales: BadBadNotGood Tracklist

01. Boards Of Canada – Olson

02. Erasmo Carlos – Vida Antiga

03. Gene Williams – Don’t Let Your Love Fade Away

04. The Chosen Few – People Make the World Go Round

05. Esther Phillips – Home Is Where the Hatred Is

06. Delegation – Oh Honey

07. Velly Joonas – Käes on Aeg

08. Stereolab – The Flower Called Nowhere

09. Kiki Gyan – Disco Dancer

10. Admas – Anchi Bale Game

11. Francis Bebey – Sanza Nocturne

12. Thundercat – For Love I Come

13. River Tiber – West (Feat. Daniel Caesar)

14. Charlotte Day Wilson – Work

15. The Beach Boys – Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)

16. Donnie & Joe Emerson – Baby

17. Les Prospection – Lido

18. Grady Tate – And I Love Her

19. BadBadNotGood – To You (Andy Shauf Cover)

20. Steve Kuhn – The Meaning of Love

21. Lydia Lunch – You, Me and Jim Beam (Exclusive Spoken Word Piece)

BadBadNotGood’s Late Night Tales compilation is out July 28th. Pre-order it here.