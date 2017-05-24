Band of Horses announce expanded tour schedule with new band members

Photo by​ Ben Kaye

​​Earlier this month, Band of Horses guitarist Tyler Ramsey and bassist Bill Reynolds announced their departure from the band. The remaining band members — frontman Ben Bridwell, keyboardist Ryan Monroe, and drummer Creighton Barrett — have yet to publicly comment, but they appear to have filled in the gaps, as they’ve begun performing with two new players and announced an expanded tour schedule.

Band of Horses kicked off a summer leg in Tallahassee, Florida on May 18th, two weeks after Ramsey and Reynolds had left. Joining them on stage were Archer of Loaf’s Matt Gentling, who previously played bass with the band before Reynolds joined, and guitarist Richie Kirkpatrick, currently a member of Langhorne Slim and The Law.

Though it’s not yet known if Gentling and Kirkpatrick will come on as full-time members, it seems they’ll be with Band of Horses for the foreseeable future. That includes a new stretch of US dates scheduled for the fall. Check out their complete itinerary below.

Band of Horses 2017 Tour Dates:

05/23 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

05/28 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN

08/14 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s

08/15 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

08/17 – Saint Polten, AT @ Frequency Festival

08/19 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/20 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterhurer Muskfestwochen

08/22 – Blomendaal, NL @ Caprera

08/23 – Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

08/24 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ La Cabaert Vert

08/27 – Turin, IN @ Todays Festival

08/29 – Lusanne, CH @ Les Docks

08/30 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batchkapp

09/01 – Dumfries, UK @ Electric Fields

09/02 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/05 – Bexhill on Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

09/06 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

09/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

09/09 – Madrid, ES @ DCode Festival

09/22 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Tivoli Theatre

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/24 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall

09/26 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

09/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theater

09/29 – Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

10/01 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

10/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/04 – Little Rock, AR @ The Metroplex

10/06 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/07 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

10/08 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore