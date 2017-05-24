Band of Horses announce expanded tour schedule with new band members

Photo by Ben Kaye
Earlier this month, Band of Horses guitarist Tyler Ramsey and bassist Bill Reynolds announced their departure from the band. The remaining band members — frontman Ben Bridwell, keyboardist Ryan Monroe, and drummer Creighton Barrett — have yet to publicly comment, but they appear to have filled in the gaps, as they’ve begun performing with two new players and announced an expanded tour schedule.
Band of Horses kicked off a summer leg in Tallahassee, Florida on May 18th, two weeks after Ramsey and Reynolds had left. Joining them on stage were Archer of Loaf’s Matt Gentling, who previously played bass with the band before Reynolds joined, and guitarist Richie Kirkpatrick, currently a member of Langhorne Slim and The Law.
Though it’s not yet known if Gentling and Kirkpatrick will come on as full-time members, it seems they’ll be with Band of Horses for the foreseeable future. That includes a new stretch of US dates scheduled for the fall. Check out their complete itinerary below.
Band of Horses 2017 Tour Dates:
05/23 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
05/28 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival
08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN
08/14 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s
08/15 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
08/17 – Saint Polten, AT @ Frequency Festival
08/19 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/20 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterhurer Muskfestwochen
08/22 – Blomendaal, NL @ Caprera
08/23 – Utrecht, NL @ Ronda
08/24 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ La Cabaert Vert
08/27 – Turin, IN @ Todays Festival
08/29 – Lusanne, CH @ Les Docks
08/30 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batchkapp
09/01 – Dumfries, UK @ Electric Fields
09/02 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/03 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/05 – Bexhill on Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion
09/06 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria
09/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
09/09 – Madrid, ES @ DCode Festival
09/22 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Tivoli Theatre
09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
09/24 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Druid City Music Hall
09/26 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
09/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theater
09/29 – Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival
10/01 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric
10/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
10/04 – Little Rock, AR @ The Metroplex
10/06 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/07 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
10/08 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore