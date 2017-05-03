Band of Horses’ Tyler Ramsey and Bill Reynolds quit the band

Photo by​ Ben Kaye

​Two members of Band of Horses have left the group within hours of each other. Guitarist Tyler Ramsey (bottom left) and bassist Bill Reynolds (bottom center) took to their personal social media accounts to announce they’d stepped away from the indie folk rock band after 10 years.

On Instagram, Ramsey said he would “miss the beautifully dysfunctional family we became.” He also promised fans he’d be releasing a new solo album and heading out on tour in the fall. Reynolds, meanwhile, said in a Facebook post that he would be focusing his career on record producing and photography (via Binaural).

Both Ramsey and Reynolds joined Band of Horses in 2007 shortly after the release of Cease to Begin. They stuck with the band through three full-length efforts: 2010’s Infinite Arms, 2012’s Mirage Rock, and last year’s Why Are You OK. The other members of the band (Ben Bridwell, Ryan Monroe, and Creighton Barrett) have yet to publicly comment on the departures.

As of now, the band is still set to kick off a hefty summer tour in just two weeks. Among the planned stops are appearances at a number of music festivals, including Alabama’s Hangout, California’s BottleRock Napa Valley, England’s End of the Road, and Sweden’s Way Out West. You can find their complete schedule here.

Read the complete messages from both Ramsey and Reynolds below.