Photo by Rebekah Campbell

Somersault is the upcoming third studio effort from Beach Fossils, expected to arrive June 2nd through Bayonet Records. Thus far, the Brooklyn indie rockers have broken off a pair of songs with “Saint Ivy” and “This Year”. Today, they’ve revealed a third preview in “Down the Line”.

“I don’t want your Wall Street, don’t got no degree,” the band’s Dustin Payseur sings over a bouncy, rubbery bassline, lamenting later that “these days I feel like I do nothing right.” The new single also comes with an official video directed by Payseur. Something of a companion piece to their “Saint Ivy” clip, it again features Beach Fossils paying homage to New York City, specifically haunts like the Williamsburg Bridge and the JMZ subway lines.

Check it out down below.

Beach Fossils recently contributed a new song, “Silver Tongue”, to the ongoing anti-Trump music series Our First 100 Days.

Somersault Tracklist:

01. This Year

02. Tangerine (feat. Rachel Goswell)

03. Saint Ivy

04. May 1st

05. Rise (feat. Cities Aviv)

06. Sugar

07. Closer Everywhere

08. Social Jetlag

09. Down The Line

10. Be Nothing

11. That’s All For Now