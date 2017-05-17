Beach Fossils will release their third LP, Somersault, via Bayonet Records next month, and the Brooklyn trio’s been dropping numerous singles—“This Year”, “Saint Ivy”, and “Down the Line”—to help showcase their new, chamber-influenced style. Now, you can listen to not one, but two new tracks, one of which features Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, fresh off the release of her band’s new, self-titled album.

Goswell’s voice pairs mellifluously with Beach Fossils’ sumptuous, breathy aesthetic, which on “Tangerine” hits peak swoon factor amidst a foamy wave of strings. “Social Jetlag”, on the other hand, pairs stormy bursts of piano with samples of New York City’s crowded streets to evoke the sensation of a windy, midday walk. Listen to both of them via the videos below, each of which includes illustrations by Brian Blomerth.

Beach Fossils is also heading out on a tour of North America and the United Kingdom this summer. Check out the dates below.

Beach Fossils 2017 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans

07/07 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

07/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

07/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

07/12 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

07/14 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

07/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

07/16 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

07/18 – Santa FE, NM @ Meow Wolf

07/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

07/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah (early show)

07/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah (late show)

07/21-7/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ This Must Be The Place

08/30 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

09/02 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz