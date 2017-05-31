Beck announces summer tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores

Beck has announced he’ll be returning to the road this summer for a handful of North American theater shows and festival appearances. The tour, which begins at Colorado’s Ride Festival and ends at Oregon’s MusicfestNW Presents Project Pabst, focuses on the upper half of the United States and includes a four-show run through Canada.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017)

Of course, Beck’s last album, Morning Phase, won three Grammys including Album of the Year in 2015. He’s since released a trio of singles, “Wow”, “Dreams”, and “Up All Night”, in anticipation of a still-untitled follow-up record that’s due this fall. Here’s hoping he’ll be putting more new music on display during this upcoming tour. Find his complete itinerary below.

Beck 2017 Tour Dates:

07/09 – Telluride, CO @ Ride Festival

07/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

08/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

08/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ Intersteller Rodeo

08/20 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

08/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee

08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

08/25 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/27 – Portland, OR @ Musicfest NW Presents Project Pabst

* = w/ Thundercat

Revisit the “Wow” video below.