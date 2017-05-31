Beck announces summer tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores
Beck has announced he’ll be returning to the road this summer for a handful of North American theater shows and festival appearances. The tour, which begins at Colorado’s Ride Festival and ends at Oregon’s MusicfestNW Presents Project Pabst, focuses on the upper half of the United States and includes a four-show run through Canada.
Of course, Beck’s last album, Morning Phase, won three Grammys including Album of the Year in 2015. He’s since released a trio of singles, “Wow”, “Dreams”, and “Up All Night”, in anticipation of a still-untitled follow-up record that’s due this fall. Here’s hoping he’ll be putting more new music on display during this upcoming tour. Find his complete itinerary below.
Beck 2017 Tour Dates:
07/09 – Telluride, CO @ Ride Festival
07/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
08/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
08/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ Intersteller Rodeo
08/20 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
08/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee
08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
08/25 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
08/27 – Portland, OR @ Musicfest NW Presents Project Pabst
* = w/ Thundercat
