Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Beyoncé announces How to Make Lemonade box set, first vinyl pressing of Lemonade

The box set also includes a 600-page hardcover book boasting hundreds of never-before-seen photos from the making of Lemonade

by
on May 02, 2017, 11:52am
0 comments

Last week marked the one-year anniversary of Beyoncé’s career-defining album, Lemonade. Now, she’s offering “unprecedented insight” into the album’s creation with a new deluxe box set. Aptly titled, How to Make Lemonade, it’s due for release this summer.

The expansive package includes a 600-page hardcover book chronicling hundreds of never-before-seen photos from the making of Lemonade, as well as the inspiration and themes behind some of the film’s most provocative and cryptic moments. The foreword is written by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson with poetry by Warsan Shire. Beyoncé’s personal writing and lyrics are interwoven throughout the book.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2016)

The box set also contains the first vinyl pressing of Lemonade, as well as audio and visual album downloads.

Pre-orders for How to Make Lemonade are ongoing, though fair warning: the price tag is $299.99. Fortunately, the vinyl pressing of Lemonade will also be available as a standalone release.

Check out an unpackaging video for How to Make Lemonade along with its artwork and tracklist below.

beyonce lemonade Beyoncé announces How to Make Lemonade box set, first vinyl pressing of Lemonade

How to Make Lemonade Vinyl Tracklist:

Side A:
Pray You Catch Me
Hold Up
Don’t Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White)

Side B:
Sorry
6 Inch (feat. The Weeknd)
Daddy Lessons

Side C
Love Drought
Sandcastles
Forward (feat. James Blake)
Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Side D
All Night
Formation

Previous Story
The Avalanches announce North American tour dates
No comments
More Stories