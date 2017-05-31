New York’s Big Thief will issue a new album, Capacity, on June 9th. Due via Saddle Creek, the 11-track sees the CoSigned indie rockers picking up where they left off on last year’s impressive Masterpiece in terms of examining the world around them as well as their inner selves.

“The songs search for a deeper level of self-acceptance, to embrace the world within and without,” singer and guitarist Adrianne Lenker previously explained in a press statement. “I think Masterpiece began that process, as a first reaction from inside the pain, and Capacity continues that examination with a wider perspective.”

(Read: Five Rising New York Artists You Need to Hear)

The band’s latest preview, “Mary”, offers a firsthand look into this deep and intricate process. Here, while contemplating a vital friendship, Lenker also uncovers truths about growing up and loving oneself. The fragile cut, which features the warm, sweet whispers of a piano, was written in her grandparents’ house in Minnesota, where she spent nearly every winter. Stream it below.

Speaking to NPR, Lenker further discussed the song’s meaning:

“It’s about childhood being brought to life and reignited after the slush of the teenage years,” Lenker says. “There’s just a little capsule of a song that allows me to revisit all these colors and pictures and textures and feelings. There’s a few lines where I realized that sometimes it’s easier on this journey for me to give love and kindness and tenderness and empathy to those I really care for … and sometimes a little more challenging to direct it inwardly and give it to myself. And when I first wrote the song I thought I was definitely writing it all about this dear friend and these experiences — and that time folded into other memories and just like a non-linear stream of life — but then later I started realizing in listening to it that a lot of the lines were applicable to myself, and things that I needed to hear.”

For more of Capacity, revisit “Mythological Beauty”. The group is set to hit the road this week, including dates alongside Conor Oberst.

Capacity Tracklist:

01. Pretty Things

02. Shark Smile

03. Capacity

04. Watering

05. Coma

06. Great White Shark

07. Mythological Beauty

08. Objects

09. Haley

10. Mary

11. Black Diamonds