The new Black Lips album, Satan’s graffiti or God’s art?, is shaping up to be a much heavier, more unhinged affair than 2014’s Underneath the Rainbow. Credit new members Oakley Munson (drums) and Zumi Rosow (saxophone), perhaps, but singles like “Can’t Hold On” and “Squatting in Heaven” bristle with dissonance, skronks, and sloppy vocals. The latest cut from the album, which features the legendary Yoko Ono, is no different.

“Occidental Front” gallops atop a rollicking drum line and apocalyptic guitar crashes that buoy a chorus of shouts, hollars, and screams, some of which are provided by Ono. Her son, Sean Lennon, produced the album. Listen to it below.

Satan’s graffiti or God’s art? arrives this Friday, May 5th via Vice Records.