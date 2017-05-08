Back around Christmas time, Warner Bros. teased their followup to Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic Blade Runner with a relatively short teaser. There were first glimpses of Ryan Gosling’s Officer K, a reunion with Harrison Ford’s iconic hero Deckard, and picture-perfect proof that the future of Los Angeles is as dire as its own Lakers team. Now, they’re back with a full, proper trailer and, as expected, it looks like another jaw-dropping spectacle from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

“Every civilization was built off the back of a disposable work horse,” an eerie Jared Leto says as he shapes his latest replicant. “But I can only make so many. Happy birthday.” Things are hopeless as usual for replicants and humans alike as we watch LAPD Officer K (Gosling) make his way through the dystopian terrain.

Thanks to cinematographer Roger Deakins, though, it’s candy for the eyes, sugary enough that you might not even recognize our first looks at the principal cast, specifically Leto, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, and Dave Bautista. Even better, composer Jóhann Jóhannsson sounds as if he’s having zero trouble emulating Vangelis.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6th, 2017. The great Villeneuve directs from a script by Hampton Fancher (who wrote the original) and Michael Green (Logan, Alien: Covenant). The original’s director, Ridley Scott, will executive produce.