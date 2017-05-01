Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has released two albums on his own, 2010’s The Boxer and 2014’s Trick. Both those efforts came out under the shortened moniker Kele, however. For his latest solo single, “Yemaya”, the British musician has brought back his surname, making the track the first piece of music he’s released under his full name.

“Yemaya” is a relatively gentle song, full of meditative guitar plucking and a calming string section. Okereke was inspired to write the track when he and his partner decided to have their first child together. In a statement, the songwriter explained,

“In the west African Yoruba religion, Yemaya is the mother goddess of the ocean, she is kinda the patron saint of pregnant women and fertility. According to myth, when her waters broke, it caused a great flood creating rivers and streams and the first mortal humans were created from her womb. When I knew we were having a baby she started to be appear in my thoughts and dreams a fair bit.”

Take a listen to “Yemaya” below.

It’s unknown as of now whether the single is the first sign of a new EP or LP from Okereke, but he does have a short run of European tour dates set for later this month. Perhaps we’ll get more hints if he introduces some new material during the concerts. Find his complete itinerary below.

Kele Okereke 2017 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick

05/13 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

05/17 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla

05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

05/19 – Paris, FR @ Cafe De la Danse

05/21 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique @ Musée, Botanique

05/22 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church