Blonde Redhead released their latest EP, 3 O’Clock, back in March. Their tour dates behind the effort have thus far been sparse, but now the iconic alternative band have revealed a new string of summer shows.

The new dates are scheduled around a number of festival appearances, including Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live, Belgium’s Dour Festival, and Los Angeles’ FYF Fest. Blonde Redhead will make stopovers in Italy, Switzerland, and Russia along the way, leading up to a run of shows along the USA’s West Coast.

As a preview of what the performances will bring, the band has shared a live video for “3 O’Clock”. Directed by Alex Caroppi and filmed by Ortensia Braga, the clip was recorded during a gig at Amsterdam’s Paradiso Noord on March 10th earlier this year. Check it out at the top of the page, and find the tour itinerary down below.

Blonde Redhead 2017 Tour Dates:

07/08 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

07/09 – Soliera, IT @ Arti Vive Festival

07/11 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Erarta Stage

07/12 – Moscow, RU @ Flacon Design Factory

07/13 – Fribourg, CH @ Festival les Georges

07/14 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

07/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

07/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos