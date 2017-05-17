Blonde Redhead released their latest EP, 3 O’Clock, back in March. Their tour dates behind the effort have thus far been sparse, but now the iconic alternative band have revealed a new string of summer shows.
The new dates are scheduled around a number of festival appearances, including Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live, Belgium’s Dour Festival, and Los Angeles’ FYF Fest. Blonde Redhead will make stopovers in Italy, Switzerland, and Russia along the way, leading up to a run of shows along the USA’s West Coast.
As a preview of what the performances will bring, the band has shared a live video for “3 O’Clock”. Directed by Alex Caroppi and filmed by Ortensia Braga, the clip was recorded during a gig at Amsterdam’s Paradiso Noord on March 10th earlier this year. Check it out at the top of the page, and find the tour itinerary down below.
Blonde Redhead 2017 Tour Dates:
07/08 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival
07/09 – Soliera, IT @ Arti Vive Festival
07/11 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Erarta Stage
07/12 – Moscow, RU @ Flacon Design Factory
07/13 – Fribourg, CH @ Festival les Georges
07/14 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
07/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
07/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos