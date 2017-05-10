Blondie stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday for their first late-night TV performance behind Pollinator, their star-studded new LP. Guided by the always magnetic Debbie Harry, the punk/new wave veterans danced the evening away to album cut “Long Time”. The song was co-written by Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes. Catch the replay up above.

(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

Following a pair of dates with Phil Collins, Blondie will tour North America alongside Garbage.

Blondie 2017 Tour Dates:

05/23 – London, UK @ Round Chapel

06/25 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium ^

06/28 – Paris, FR @ The Olympia

06/30 – London, UK @ British Summer Time ^

07/05 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery #

07/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater #

07/12 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield #

07/14 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheatre #

07/16 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre #

07/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts #

07/19 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino #

07/21 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom #

07/22 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival #

07/25 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark #

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for Performing Arts #

07/28 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre #

07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts #

07/30 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion #

08/01 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #

08/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts #

08/05 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater #

08/08 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena #

08/09 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

08/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits #

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom #

# = w/ Garbage

^ = w/ Phil Collins