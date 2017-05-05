Blondie share star-studded new album Pollinator: Stream/download

Blondie are back today with their new album, Pollinator. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full below.

Pollinator marks the legendary act’s eleventh (!) album overall and the follow-up to 2014’s Ghosts of Download. It spans 11 tracks and boasts an impressive bunch of A-list guests: Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes wrote “Long Time”; Sia penned “Best Day Ever”, which features guitar work by The Strokes’ Nick Valensi, and Charli XCX helped out on “Gravity”.

Elsewhere, Johnny Marr contributed to “My Monster”, Joan Jett sings on “Doom Or Destiny”, TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek appears on lead single “Fun”, and the one and only Laurie Anderson pops up on a secret track also written by Charli XCX titled “Tonight”. The entire record was produced by Grammy-winning studio wizard John Congleton (Brian Wilson, St. Vincent, Explosions in the Sky).

In her review of the album, our own Meghan Roos writes:

“Blondie isn’t attempting to stave out a new space in today’s pop culture landscape – they’re simply returning to the space they once occupied, reveling in pop’s rich tradition of creating music listeners can clap, dance, and sing along to. Granted, the majority of Pollinator isn’t nearly as compelling as its singles, but it’s Blondie, alright: older, wiser, and confident enough to make music that’s true to their identity.”

Pollinator Artwork:

Pollinator Tracklist:

01. Doom or Destiny

02. Long Time

03. Already Naked

04. Fun

05. My Monster

06. Best Day Ever

07. Gravity

08. When I Gave Up On You

09. Love Level

10. Too Much

11. Fragments