Brian Wilson extends 50th anniversary Pet Sounds tour into late 2017

Since early 2016, Brian Wilson has been touring the globe in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Beach Boys’ classic Pet Sounds album. The music legend won’t be pausing any time soon either, as he’s just announced another round of dates behind the seminal masterpiece.

Spanning much of the summer and fall months, the latest leg of shows will take Wilson across both Europe and North America. Among the cities to be graced with “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”, “You Still Believe in Me”, and other Pet Sounds staples: Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Vienna, London, New York, Boston, and Honolulu. He’s also scheduled to perform at Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live and Montreaux Jazz Fest in Switzerland.

Brian Wilson 2017 Tour Dates:

05/09 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

05/12 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/13 – Austin, TX @ AC Live at the Moody Theater

05/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

05/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

05/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall

05/20 – Laughlin, NV @ Harrah’s Laughlin

05/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

05/24 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

05/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre

05/28 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

06/15 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Center

06/29 – Odense, DK @ Odeon

06/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tivoli Gardens

07/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Grote Zaal

07/08 – Bilba, ES @ BBK Live

07/09 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Fest

07/13 – Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival

07/17 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourviere

07/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jarhunterthalle

07/20 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus

07/23 – Galway, IE @ Galway Arts Festival

07/25 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy

07/28 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Exhibition Centre

07/29 – Lowther Deer Park, UK @ Kendal Calling

07/30 – Lulworth Castle, UK @ Camp Bestival

08/01 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

08/02 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield City Hall

08/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelingrove Bandstand

08/05 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Extravana

08/06 – Newcastle, UK @ Times Square Newcastle

09/15 – Moncton, NB @ Molson Canadian Centre

09/16 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

09/18 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

09/19 – Rochester, NY @ Eastman Theatre

09/21 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino

09/22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/25 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

09/26 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

09/29 – New Bedford, MA @ Zeiterion Theatre

09/30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Golden Nugget

10/01 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theatre

10/03 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

10/04 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theatre

10/06 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

10/07 – Florence, IM @ Belterra Casino

10/08 – Peoria, IL @ Civic Center Theater

10/12 – Fresno, CA @ The Big Fresno Fair

10/13 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

10/14 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

Below, watch him perform “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” during a Pet Sounds concert in Grand Prairie, Texas: