Brian Wilson extends 50th anniversary Pet Sounds tour into late 2017

Since early 2016, Brian Wilson has been touring the globe in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Beach Boys’ classic Pet Sounds album. The music legend won’t be pausing any time soon either, as he’s just announced another round of dates behind the seminal masterpiece.
Spanning much of the summer and fall months, the latest leg of shows will take Wilson across both Europe and North America. Among the cities to be graced with “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”, “You Still Believe in Me”, and other Pet Sounds staples: Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Vienna, London, New York, Boston, and Honolulu. He’s also scheduled to perform at Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live and Montreaux Jazz Fest in Switzerland.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Brian Wilson 2017 Tour Dates:
05/09 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
05/12 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/13 – Austin, TX @ AC Live at the Moody Theater
05/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
05/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
05/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
05/20 – Laughlin, NV @ Harrah’s Laughlin
05/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
05/24 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
05/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
05/28 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
06/15 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Center
06/29 – Odense, DK @ Odeon
06/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tivoli Gardens
07/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Grote Zaal
07/08 – Bilba, ES @ BBK Live
07/09 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Fest
07/13 – Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival
07/17 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourviere
07/19 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jarhunterthalle
07/20 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus
07/23 – Galway, IE @ Galway Arts Festival
07/25 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy
07/28 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Exhibition Centre
07/29 – Lowther Deer Park, UK @ Kendal Calling
07/30 – Lulworth Castle, UK @ Camp Bestival
08/01 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
08/02 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield City Hall
08/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelingrove Bandstand
08/05 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Extravana
08/06 – Newcastle, UK @ Times Square Newcastle
09/15 – Moncton, NB @ Molson Canadian Centre
09/16 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
09/18 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square
09/19 – Rochester, NY @ Eastman Theatre
09/21 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino
09/22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/25 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre
09/26 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
09/29 – New Bedford, MA @ Zeiterion Theatre
09/30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Golden Nugget
10/01 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theatre
10/03 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
10/04 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theatre
10/06 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
10/07 – Florence, IM @ Belterra Casino
10/08 – Peoria, IL @ Civic Center Theater
10/12 – Fresno, CA @ The Big Fresno Fair
10/13 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
10/14 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre
Below, watch him perform “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” during a Pet Sounds concert in Grand Prairie, Texas: