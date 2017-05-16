Photo by Eleanor Petry
Two years after Seattle indie pop singer Briana Marela debuted with the pretty All Around Us, she has announced her return with Call It Love, out August 4th via Jagjaguwar Records. Produced with the help of Juan Pieczanski and Ryan Heyner of Small Black, the sophomore effort is described as a “giant leap to explore the sounds of love in beautiful, striking new ways.”
Marela’s original vision for the album was to separate her two differing songwriting styles: an ambient, ethereal side and her brighter, more pop leanings. “Originally, I was trying to make this album have cohesive pairs of songs,” she shares via press release. “Sister songs, where all the ambient songs would have a poppier match, and vice versa.”
Instead, the album wound up featuring a combination of the two styles. For example, the lead single “Quit” processes her sweet voice and pairs it with cinematic dream pop production. Take a listen below.
Call It Love Album Art:
Call It Love Tracklist:
01. Be In Love
02. Give Me Your Love
03. I’m Sorry
04. He Knows
05. Quit
06. Feel What I Feel
07. Last Time
08. Call It Love
09. Farthest Shore
10. Rise
Ahead of the release, Marela is playing a pair of California shows tonight and tomorrow. Find more information below.
Briana Marela 2017 Tour Dates:
05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall ^
05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ^
^ = w/ Emel