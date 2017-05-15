Photo by Nina Corcoran

On July 7th, Broken Social Scene will triumphantly return with a new album called Hug of Thunder. The Canadian outfit’s first full-length since 2010’s Forgiveness Rock Record, it was previously previewed with “Halfway Home”.

Now, the band has taken to Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 program to debut the title track. The moody, swirling number that clocks in at about five minutes and features none other than Leslie Feist. Stream it down below.

As previously reported, BSS decided to reconvene following the Paris terror attacks in 2015, a tragedy that really hit “so close to home. “The whole reason we got back together was after the shootings in Paris,” Drew explained in an interview last year. “Everyone sort of got on the phone within the small tribe of us and said, I want to play some shows.”

“We wanted this to be unity, and we wanted this record to be all of us,” Drew further commented in a March interview with SiriusXM. “And that’s what it is. At this time and in the state of the world as it is, the one thing we knew we could do is come back as friends. […] It was important for all of us to come together because it’s the only thing we can politically do at this moment in time…”

Hug of Thunder was produced by Joe Chiccarelli and mixed by Shawn Everett. It includes contributions from all fifteen original members of BSS as well as new guest vocalist Ariel Engle.

Along with the title track, the band has announced its first full US tour since 2011.

Broken Social Scene 2017 Tour Dates:

05/23 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/24 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

05/26 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

05/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club

05/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/30 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip

06/24 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

07/21-23 – Edmonton, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

09/16 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

09/17 – New York, NY @ Meadows Music & Art Festival

09/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/21 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

09/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman ^

09/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater ^

09/28 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace ^

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^

09/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

10/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater ^

10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

10/05 – Portland, ME @ State Theater ^

10/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street ^

10/07 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

# = w/ The Belle Game

^ = w/ Frightened Rabbit