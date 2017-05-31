Photo by Nina Corcoran

Hug of Thunder is the highly anticipated album from Broken Social Scene, due to hit shelves July 7th through Arts & Crafts. It serves as the group’s fifth overall and first since Forgiveness Rock Record in 2010.

Already we’ve heard a pair of early previews in “Halfway Home” and the title track. Now, the veteran indie rockers are teasing with “Skyline”, a four-minute cut that feels both intimate and lush, personal yet grand. It’s as though listeners are given a peek at the band itself as a skyline — a beautiful and towering force set against the boundless Canadian skies. Like the rest of the LP, the song features contributions from Leslie Feist.

Hear it down below.

In support of the record, BSS will be on the road for the next couple of months, including their first full US tour in six years.

Hug of Thunder Tracklist:

01. Sol Luna

02. Halfway Home

03. Protest Song

04. Skyline

05. Stay Happy

06. Vanity Pail Kids

07. Hug of Thunder

08. Towers and Masons

09. Victim Lover

10. Please Take Me With You

11. Gonna Get Better

12. Mouth Guards of the Apocalypse