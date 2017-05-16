Following the smashing success of Legion, FOX and Marvel are continuing to expand the television branch of the X-Men universe with The Gifted. Airing this fall, the series centers around a suburban family who discovers that their teenage children are mutants. The family’s life is upended when they’re forced to go on the run and seek out the help of an underground network of mutants, a move further complicated by the fact that the father, Reed (True Blood star Stephen Moyer), is normally tasked with jailing mutantkind.

As the above trailer alludes to, the show will be set more firmly in the cinematic X-Men universe than Legion is. You can tell that right away from the appearance of Blink (Jamie Chung), a character fans should recognize from X-Men: Days of Future Past. Even a new mutant named Eclipse (Sean Teale), who was created just for the show, references the larger context around the characters. “The X-Men, the Brotherhood, we don’t even know if they exist anymore,” he says, hinting that this is a world in which the Wolverines and Magnetos aren’t making headlines like they used to.

But that doesn’t mean they’re out of the picture entirely. Super fans will notice one female mutant whose power is rendered green as she manipulates objects around her. This is the woman Eclipse is searching for, and at the end of the trailer he calls her “Lorna” — a.ka. Lorna Dane, a.k.a. Polaris, a.k.a. Magneto’s daughter. The plot thickens.

Adding further intrigue to The Gifted is the fact that the man who introduced the X-Men to cinema, Bryan Singer, is in the director’s chair and Matt Nix (Burn Notice) penned the series. The two are also producing alongside X-Men veterans Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg and Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. Given the group behind the camera, the quality of Legion, and The Gifted’s dynamic trailer, fans of the X-verse have a lot to look forward to this fall.