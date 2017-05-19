Burial unveils surprise Subtemple EP: Stream

English producer Burial has been anything but his usual elusive self lately. Within the last 12 months, he’s given fans a two-song EP featuring impressive songs “Young Death” and “Nightmarket”, a remix of Goldie’s “Inner City Life”, and even a collaboration with Zomby.

Burial surfaces again today, this time with a surprise EP in tow. Dubbed Subtemple, it contains a pair of cuts, the title track and “Beachfires”. Both are lengthy and ambient pieces, with the former consumed by static-like noise and the latter sounding like the score to some kind of alien movie. Stream it down below.

A 10-inch version of Subtemple is due out May 26th through Hyperdub. Limited pre-orders can be found here.