On July 21st, Caribou mastermind Dan Snaith will return with a new album under his Daphni alter ego. It’s titled fabriclive 93 and marks Snaith’s first Daphni record since 2012’s Jialong. As its name suggests, it’s also the latest installment in London nightclub Fabric’s monthly LP series, which has previously featured artists like Four Tet and Peanut Butter Wolf.

The forthcoming effort collects 23 previously unreleased tracks and four edits. In a press statement, Snaith explains that his collaboration with Fabric — which closed in 2016 amidst drug-related deaths but reopened earlier this year after much rallying from the electronic music community — was sparked by “10 or 15” visits to the venue. “I’m always drawn to the eccentrics in each field of music and I love that a club like fabric, that is such a mainstay of London’s clubbing landscape, is also the de facto London home of dance music’s foremost eccentric.”

As a first look at what’s to come, Snaith has shared a song called “Face to Face”. Spanning nearly six minutes, it’s a buoyant number featuring fidgety bass. Stream it down below.

In the years since releasing Jialong, Snaith has broken off one-off tracks such as “Vikram” and two Owen Pallett collaborations, “Julia” and “Tiberius”. His last Caribou album came in 2014 with Our Love.

fabriclive 93 Tracklist:

01. Daphni – Face to Face

02. Daphni – Xing Tian

03. Daphni – Carry On

04. Jamire Williams – FUTURISM (Daphni Edit)

05. Daphni – Poly

06. Daphni – Ten Thousand

07. Daphni – Medellin

08. Daphni – Hey Drum

09. Luther Davis Group – You Can Be A Star (Daphni Edit)

10. Daphni – Try

11. Daphni – Vikram

12. Pheeroan Ak Laff – 3 In 1 (Daphni Edit)

13. Daphni – Listen Up

14. Daphni – Tin

15. Daphni – Moshi

16. Daphni – Strange Bird

17. Container – Dissolve (Daphni Edit)

18. Daphni – Joli Mai

19. Daphni – Nocturne

20. Daphni – So It Seems

21. Daphni – Screaming Man Baby

22. Daphni – vs

23. Daphni – The Truth

24. Daphni – 406.42 ppm

25. Daphni – Always There

26. Daphni – Fly Away

27. Daphni – Life’s What You Make It