Carrie Brownstein set to direct first feature film, Fairy Godmother

Carrie Brownstein is set to add “feature film director” to her long list of accomplishments. As reported by Deadline, the Sleater-Kinney guitarist and Portlandia co-creator will make her feature-length directorial debut with Fairy Godmother.

The movie is based on a screenplay written by playwright Chiara Atik and is a comic revisionist look at the classic Fairy Godmother tale. A highly sought-after Fairy Godmother, Faye, is hired by a beautiful teenager named Kenzie to find her true love, a prince. In a turn of events, the prince falls for Faye and she’s left to deal with the consequences.

Whiplash producer Helen Estabrook will produce the film and MGM’s Exec VP of production Cassidy Lange, is overseeing the project for the studio. Brownstein has previous experience directing episodes of Portlandia, Hulu’s Casual, Comedy Central’s Idiotsitter, and the KENZO short film, The Realest Real, but this is her first foray into feature films.